Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

