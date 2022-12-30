Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Down 6.3%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 19,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.