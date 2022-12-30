Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

FANG stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.