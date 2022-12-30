Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.