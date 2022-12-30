Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %
COST stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.79.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.