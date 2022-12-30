Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

