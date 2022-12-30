Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Farmer Bros. worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.3% in the first quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,731.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

