Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $73,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,224,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

