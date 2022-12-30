Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after buying an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.