Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

