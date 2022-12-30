Islay Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

