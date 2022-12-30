Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.99 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $257.90.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

