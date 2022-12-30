NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,799 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

RingCentral Stock Up 6.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.36 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.