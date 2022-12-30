Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.