NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $244,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

