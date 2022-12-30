Islay Capital Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.0 %

OVV opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

