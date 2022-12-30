NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

