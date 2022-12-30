Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,834 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 301,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,176.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 31.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CNX stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

