iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84.

