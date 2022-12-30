NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $436.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

