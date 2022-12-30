NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,171 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 501,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

