NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

