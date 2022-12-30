CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CNX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.