NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $92.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

