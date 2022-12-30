NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of EXAS opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

