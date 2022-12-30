NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

