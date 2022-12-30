Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Crocs by 5,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Crocs by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Crocs by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CROX opened at $107.69 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

