NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.