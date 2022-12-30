NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

XYL opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

