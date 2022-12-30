NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $436.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.83 and its 200-day moving average is $407.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

