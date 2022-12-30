5,980 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

