NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,407 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,407 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 45.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 161,135 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.38 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

