NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

