NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,991,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

