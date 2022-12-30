NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.