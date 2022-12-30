NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

