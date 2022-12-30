NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.