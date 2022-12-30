A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Boosted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.