NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 53.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.5 %

MKC stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

