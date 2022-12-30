Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

