NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,412 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

ZION stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

