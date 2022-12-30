NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

