NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1,418.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

VOD opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

