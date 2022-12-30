NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

