NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,799 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in RingCentral by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

