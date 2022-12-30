NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.8 %

HOG opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

