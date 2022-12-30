NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

