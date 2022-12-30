NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after buying an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $119.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

