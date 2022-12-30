Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.10 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

