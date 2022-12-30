BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $716.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $698.14 and its 200-day moving average is $656.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

