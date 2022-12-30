Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VIG stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

